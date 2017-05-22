22 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kamtukule Appointed Shire River Basin Project Coordinator

Government has appointed Sydney Kamtukule as project coordinator for the Shire River Basin Management Programme (SRBMP) for its first phase.

Kamtukule replaces William Chipeta who reached government's mandatory retirement age of 60.

The first phase, Nyasa Times has learnt, is Shire Basin panning which, among others will finance development of a "modern integrated" Shire Basin knowledge base and analytical tools, as well planned structured stakeholder consultation processes, in order to facilitate planning systems and operations.

Kamtukule, a hydrologist, was formerly SRBMP technical team member and one of the key staff assisting the previous coordinator.

He has also been project coordinator for the International Atomic Energy Agency Corporation National Project on Water Resources Management in Malawi.

Kumtukule holds a Master of Science degree in Integrated Water Resources Management from the University of Zimbabwe and a Bachelors Degree of Education (Sciences) from the University of Malawi.

