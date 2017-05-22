Namibia: Lack of Match Fitness a Concern - Mannetti

Photo: New Era

Namibia's Brave Warriors in action (file photo).

The Brave Warriors' lack of match fitness is a concern to national coach Ricardo Mannetti, as they prepare for their Afcon 2019 qualifying match away to Guinea Bissau on 10 June.

Mannetti has been preparing Namibia's local-based players for the past month at the NFA's technical centre in Katutura and although their fitness levels have improved considerably, he said his biggest concern was a lack of match fitness.

"I think our physical preparation is up to par, but our lack of match fitness concerns me and we are not yet where we are supposed to be. We have played a few training matches against some local clubs, but I wouldn't really call them proper training matches," he said.

"We need to play against proper opposition to be ready for our match against Guinea Bissau, but we are working on that and we hope to get two or three practise matches before we go - only then will I feel comfortable," he added.

According to Mannetti, some of Namibia's foreign-based players have already joined the local-based training camp, while others will join this week.

"Wangu Gome and Hendrik Somaeb already joined us last week while Denzil Haoseb and Ananias Gebhardt will join this week, since their team Jomo Cosmos has completed their matches."

The rest of Namibia's foreign-based players in the South African PSL and the Botswana Premier League are also expected to join the squad when their leagues conclude next weekend.

They include goalkeepers Max Mbaeva of Golden Arrows and Virgil Vries of Maritzburg United; Willem Mwedihanga and Benson Shilongo of Platinum Stars; and Deon Hotto of Bloemfontein Celtic; Peter Shalulile and Chris Katjiukua of Highlands Park; as well as Namibia's two representatives in the Botswana Premier League, Absalom Iimbondi of Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Roger Katjiteo of Botswana Defence Force.

Midfielder Petrus Shitembi, who recently joined Stellenbosch University and helped them to a playoff spot in the PSL promotion battle is also expected to join the squad.

According to Mannetti they are trying to organise a training camp outside Namibia to prepare for Guinea Bissau.

"We are working closely with the NFA to try and organise a training camp and at least three practise matches. We need to bring the whole team together and get the team spirit going. It will be outside Namibia's borders, so the idea is when our foreign-based players have completed their league matches they will join up with us at the training camp."

Mannetti could not say where the training camp will be, but the High Performance Centre in Pretoria, South Africa could be a possibility since they have trained there before. Another possibility, however, could be Ghana, especially since the conditions will be similar to that of Guinea Bissau.

"We are not sure where the camp will be yet, the NFA is working on that. But the plan is to set up a camp outside the borders of Namibia where our foreign based players will join the locals," Mannetti said.

"I can't confirm that it will be at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria, that depends on the NFA, but it could also be in Ghana, where the conditions will be similar to that of Guinea Bissau. Maybe it will make more sense to hold a camp in West Africa because we would need to get used to the conditions there," he added.

Regarding Guinea Bissau, Mannetti said he hoped to get a good result against them.

"Guinea Bissau were at the 2017 Afcon Championships and I watched their friendly match against South Africa in Durban in March, to get a closer look at their team. I hope we can get a good result against them given that our preparation is on point," he said.

"But the most important thing is to organise friendly matches to get match fitness and harmony in the team. It all depends on the preparations, if we can get that I'll be positive of a good result against them," he added.