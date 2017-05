Five women are being questioned after an arms cache was uncovered during a search operation in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, Western Cape police said on Monday.

Police confiscated two shotguns, an M26 grenade, magazine and a large quantity of shotgun and R5 ammunition at the home in Mitchells Plain, said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

He said the circumstances surrounding the discovery are under police investigation.

Source: News24