Somalia: President Reaches Riyadh for U.S.-Arab Islamic Summit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his delegation arrived in Riyadh on Sunday, to attend the Saudi-hosted 'Arab, Islamic and American Summit'.

On arrival, President Farmajo was cordially welcomed by top Saudi officials at Riyadh Airport, and has been escorted to venue of the US-Arab Islamic Summit.

Somali President is scheduled to to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during the forum, and expected to discuss on the bilateral relations and war on the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab.

Farmajo's trip to Saudi Arabia becomes the 2nd since he took office in February.