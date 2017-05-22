Somalia: Minister Labour Blamed for Fraud

The Minister of labour and social affairs of Somalia's Federal government Saleh Ahmed Jama has been blamed for corruption, and embezzlement as he is in office for only three months.

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Somali PM, Minister Jama has ordered his ministry's director general to seek finance package from the Int'l organisations on the eve of May day.

On 24th April, the Ministry of Labour appealed $11,325 from ILO to fund events to mark International workers' day in the Somali capital Mogadishu.