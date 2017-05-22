21 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister Labour Blamed for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of labour and social affairs of Somalia's Federal government Saleh Ahmed Jama has been blamed for corruption, and embezzlement as he is in office for only three months.

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Somali PM, Minister Jama has ordered his ministry's director general to seek finance package from the Int'l organisations on the eve of May day.

On 24th April, the Ministry of Labour appealed $11,325 from ILO to fund events to mark International workers' day in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Somalia

UN Urge African Leaders to Join War On Al-Shabaab

A UN official has urged Muslim leaders in Africa to join the fight against violent extremism, warning that its continued… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.