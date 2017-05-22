21 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Drinking Water Shortage Across Darfur, Port Sudan

Kutum / Port Sudan — Sudanese across the country are experiencing a severe drinking water crisis.

The displaced people living in Kassab camp in North Darfur's Kutum are suffering from a shortage of water as the most of the pumps stopped working more than a month ago.

A Kassab camp elder told Radio Dabanga that more than 20 of the 28 pumps are not operating anymore. "The problem is that the camp residents cannot afford to buy spare parts to repair them."

Red Sea

People in a number of residential districts in Port Sudan and Suakin in Red Sea state have to make do with drinking water bought from tankers or donkey carts as the water supply has been extremely irregular for several months.

"The commercial prices of water are soaring," a listener in Port Sudan complained. "We now pay SDG40 ($6) for a jerry can of water."

Sudan

