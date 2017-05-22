Gambia: What Is the Implication of Budget Review?

Currently the total debt of the country is more than the GDP of the country which amounts to 47 billion dalasis. The domestic debt is relied on to cushion the budget of the country.

The monetary policy committee of the central bank has been consistent in making periodic interventions to alert the government and the public on the status of the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country. It has helped to know the state of indebtedness of the country, the budgetary deficits, the state of the reserves of the country, the exchange rate of the dalasi, the interest rates and the factors which need to be focused on to maintain macroeconomic stability.

The public is waiting for the monetary policy committee of the central bank under the new government to inform the public of the state of the economy so that the Gambian population in particular and investors will know the state of the economy and therefore hope that the committee will take heed and act accordingly.