Nigeria: Troops Neutralize Boko Haram Terrorists in Lake Chad Area

Maiduguri — Troops of 8 Task Force Division have continued to hit the few remaining Boko Haram hideouts and what is left of their logistics holding in the ongoing clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad,

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, Col. Timothy Antigha, gallant troops operating in Chikun Gudu, Tumbuma Karami and Tumbuma Baba, in the last three days, neutralized 13 Boko Haram terrorists, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Troops, according to the statement, also recovered 3 AK 47 and 1 pump action riffles, assorted riffle magazines and 306 rounds of ammunition, tool box, deep freezer and a Toyota gun truck. In the same vein, troops destroyed 2 other Toyota Hilux vehicles, 1 Toyota truck, 2 Motorcycles and 6 bicycles.

In a related development, troops of 242 Battalion, acting on a tip off, rounded up 10 suspected Boko Haram smugglers. The suspects comprising six females and four males were arrested in Monguno and Nolwodo Malgori with assorted house - hold items, food stuff and 63,060 Naira cash. The suspects are being profiled to determine the extent of their involvement in Boko Haram insurgency.