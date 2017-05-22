South Africa: Robbers Hit Luxury Estate Outside Stellenbosch

Robbers hit the luxury Delaire Graff Estate outside Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.

It is not clear what was taken during the robbery, but the estate's General Manager Johann Laubser said the robbery was mostly "unsuccessful".

"That is largely due to the robust security of the Estate and the effective response of the Delaire Graff Estate security team," he said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Laubser confirmed that Delaire would re-open on Monday.

There is a jewellery store on the premises, but according to The Citizen, it is unclear where on the estate the robbers struck.

The luxury estate is known as a top art destination and houses a number of very valuable artworks by world-renowned artists.

