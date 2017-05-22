Makerere University academic charged with cyber harassment for calling President Museveni a "pair of buttocks" is back is back in court 12 days after she was released on bail.

She was charged on April 10 with two counts including cyber harassment contrary to section 24 (1)(2)(a) of the Computer misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

In the first count, prosecution alleges that "Dr Nyanzi on January 28, 2017 at Kampala District or thereabout used a computer to post on her Facbook page "Stella Nyanzi" wherein she made a suggestion or proposal referring to His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as among others "a pair of buttocks" which suggestion/ proposal is obscene or indecent."

In the second count, prosecution states that Dr Nyanzi "between January 2017 and march 2017 in Kampala district wilfully and repeatedly used electronic communication to post messages offensive in nature via Facebook, transmitted over the internet to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of his excellency the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.