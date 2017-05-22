22 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi Returns to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betty Ndagire

Makerere University academic charged with cyber harassment for calling President Museveni a "pair of buttocks" is back is back in court 12 days after she was released on bail.

She was charged on April 10 with two counts including cyber harassment contrary to section 24 (1)(2)(a) of the Computer misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

In the first count, prosecution alleges that "Dr Nyanzi on January 28, 2017 at Kampala District or thereabout used a computer to post on her Facbook page "Stella Nyanzi" wherein she made a suggestion or proposal referring to His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as among others "a pair of buttocks" which suggestion/ proposal is obscene or indecent."

In the second count, prosecution states that Dr Nyanzi "between January 2017 and march 2017 in Kampala district wilfully and repeatedly used electronic communication to post messages offensive in nature via Facebook, transmitted over the internet to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of his excellency the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.

Uganda

What Remains of Uganda's Economy

Every year in June, Ugandans wait eagerly and the media gives much coverage to the government's fiscal policies and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.