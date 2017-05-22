South Africa: Couple Arrested With R750 000 Cash, Police Radio, Stolen Cars

A man and a woman who are suspected of being involved in a hijacking syndicate have been arrested in Lenasia following a tip-off, Johannesburg Metro police said on Sunday.

The pair, who got arrested on Sunday was found in possession of R750 000 cash, a police radio, two illegal firearms and nine hi-jacked vehicles including an Audi RS7, a Mercedes Benz C Class ,a Toyota Fortuner, a Ford Ranger, a Hyundai H1, a Porche 911 and a Toyota Hi-Lux van, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

They were expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court soon on charges of possession of hi- jacked vehicles, suspected stolen police radio, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

