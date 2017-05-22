21 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkish Airlines Plane Fails to Land At Somalia Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkish Airlines plane was reported to have failed land at Aden Adde International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning, a civil aviation official confirmed.

The passenger plane which took off from Djibouti failed to touch down at the airport due to bad weather and technical problems, according to the official who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The Plane scheduled flight to transport passengers from Mogadishu has been postponed because of the incident. The latest reports indicate that the Turkish Airlines has later arrived.

Somalia

UN Urge African Leaders to Join War On Al-Shabaab

A UN official has urged Muslim leaders in Africa to join the fight against violent extremism, warning that its continued… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.