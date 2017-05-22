Sudan: East Darfur Governor Visits Clash Scenes in Ishairaya, Congratulates Army for the Victory Against Rebels

Dhiayeen — The Governor of East Darfur State, Anas Omar Mohamed, paid a field visit to the areas of recent developments in Ishairya where the Armed Forces have, along with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), scored a clear victory over the armed rebel elements.

The Governor commended the role of the army, the RSF, the native administration, the youth and women who stood in face of the rebels and helped score the victory against rebel loyal to Mini Arko MInnawi.

The governor said the rebel elements sneaked into the country via the western areas of the region with the view to effect sedition.

He said the army, having specified their locations, led an attack along with the RSF and the citizens of the state and defeated them there

He said an estimated three battalions entered the areas but were defeated leaving behind dozens of dead and numerous cars and huge quantities of arms and anti-aircraft weapons

The Governor has however stressed that there was still chances for achieving peace and that the people of Darfur need development and peace in place of the war and destruction.

He called on the rebels to listen to the voice of wisdom, resort to peace and work for the development and building of the region.