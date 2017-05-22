Khartoum — The Minister of the Council of Ministers Ahmed Saad Omer has affirmed State keenness to provide all the elements of the country's renaissance to achieve welfare and well-off life for the Sudanese people.

The minister pointed out, in his address to the International Day of Metrology, which was organized by the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel Sunday under the motto of Measurement in the Field of Transport, to the state's endeavor to provide metrological and calibration devices and work for establishment of infrastructure for laboratories and laboratories at the corporation premises , revealing establishment of specifications city in Soba, which is expected to be opened by the end of this year including the latest laboratories in the fields of temperature, humidity, pressure and measurement of medical devices to keep pace with the global developments in the field of metrology and standardization as well as its contribution to the development and promotion of Sudanese products for competition in the world markets.

The Minister of the Council of Ministers reviewed the beginning of metrology in Sudan, pointing out that it began since 1875, where Sudan signed standardization agreement aiming at to facilitate international trade without barriers. He pointed out that Sudan was not far from the international system. Therefore, Sudan was concerned with the enactment of legislation and laws. The first law on weighing was issued in 1955.

For his part, the Director General of the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology, Dr. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Sakarab emphasized concern of the State with specifications through the participation of a number of ministers of the concerned ministries, revealing that this year's celebration emphasized the importance of standardization in the field of transport as a vital field requires precision in measurement.

Dr. Sakarab explained that the ceremony would discuss three papers in the field of transport (maritime, air, land), revealing inauguration of a number of laboratories of legal metrology as well as medical, thermal and pressure devices in the city of specifications in Soba during the coming period to keep pace with the international requirements, calling for participants in the celebration to come out with recommendations contribute to the development of standards measurement of transport in its three different kinds.