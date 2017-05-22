Sudan: Army Spokesman - Electricity Shortage Causes an Explosion Within an Army Ammunition Store in Nyala

On Friday, leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality… Read more »

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Al Shami on Sunday said at exactly six o'clock evening today, an electricity shortage caused an explosion inside an ammunition store of the Armed Forces in Nyala town and that the explosion is being contained while an assessment of the damages is underway.

