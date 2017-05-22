Sudan: Minister for Cabinet Affairs Addresses Celebration Marking World Metrology Day

Khartoum, Maya 21(SUNA)-The Minister for Council of Ministers, Ahmed Sa'ad Omer addressed , Sunday, at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum activities of celebration marking World Metrology Day under the motto" Measurement in Transport Field".

Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad, Minister of State for Industry, Dr Abdo Dawood, several experts in field of metrology and standardization attended the event.

The Minister for Cabinet Affairs affirmed the State adoption to policies to cope with the World in metrology so as to improve our products and to facilitate flow of our exports through participation in all regional and international organizations to achieve international recognition.

He indicated to efforts being made to establish infrastructures that meeting requirements of metrology.

Minister of Transport, on his part, said Sudan was one of the Arab and African countries that concerned with measurement , referring to Metre Convention , 1875, which facilitated trade without technical difficulties.

Director General of Sudan Standard and Metrology Organization (SSMO). Dr Awad Sakarab indicated to existence of 6 laboratories provide services to all sectors of health, industry, agriculture, construction and transport.