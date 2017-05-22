22 May 2017

South Africa: Mother Dies As Family Crash Into Tree Along KZN Highway

A woman died while her husband and two children sustained serious injuries after their vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night, paramedics said.

The family had been travelling along the M13 just after Kassier Road around 21:14 when the accident happened, Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

"Paramedics... arrived at the scene and found a... girl aged six ejected from the wreckage and pinned under the vehicle with serious injuries.

"The mother was ejected and tragically died at the scene. The father and a girl aged around ten were still trapped in the wreckage of the car in a serious condition," Botha said.

The three were treated on the scene after being removed from the wreckage. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

