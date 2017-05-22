Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who have a reputation of winning almost every cup in its inaugural year will take on a Moyale Barracks in the Airtel Top 8 Cup semi-finals after a draw made on Sunday.

The draw took place on Sunday during Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets quarter final encounter at Mulanje Park Stadium.

Kamuzu Barracks will face Silver Strikers in the other last-four tie.

Both semi-finals will be played next week at venues to be communicated by Football Association of Malawi.

Wanderers knocked out Azam Tigers 3-1 on goal aggregate, with Moyale Barracks thrashing fellow soldiers Mafco FC 6-2 on aggregate.

Kamuzu Barracks, proved too good for Blue Eagles in a 6-2 home and away wins.

Silver Strikers ousted Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 on aggregate.

Airtel Top 8 Cup was launched on 3 March in Blantyre where a three-year partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) was sealed with Malawi's number one mobile company.

The partnership will see giant mobile telecommunications provider pumping in K198 million.

The winner in the cup will carter home a cool K15 million while the runners-up will get a K5 million consolation.

It also has mouth watering individual awards with the player of the tournament and top scorer each walking away with a whopping K500 000.

The fans have not been left out in the cold and the outstanding supporter will get K200 000.

In the media category, the best reporter for Television, print, radio, online and photographer will also walk away with K200 000 each.

During its launch, Airtel managing director (MD) Charles Kamoto said Airtel's was focusing on the next level in developing the calibre of sports in the country.

"The Airtel Top 8 Cup is our celebration of football excellence," he said.

This is not the first time for Airtel to be involved in sports development in the country because they also sponsored football at grassroot level through the Airtel Rising Stars

Semi-final draw:

Be Forward Wanderers FC v Moyale Barracks.

Kamuzu Barracks v Silver Strikers