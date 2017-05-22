22 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Estate Agent Back in Court for Racist Rant Against Black Police Officer

The real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Vicki Momberg faces eight charges of crimen injuria after a video of the incident was released by eNCA.

In the video, she refuses the help of the police officer and his white colleague after a smash-and-grab incident.

In the video clip Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg. "The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person."I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouts."Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We got a low calibre [of] people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.Momberg also appeared in the Equality Court earlier this year. The South African Human Rights Commission requested this court to fine her R150 000.

Source: News24

