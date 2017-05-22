Kenya: FKF Bans Muhoroni Stadium Over Match Chaos

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has banned Muhoroni Stadium from hosting football matches sanctioned by the federation.

FKF has also accused the Kenyan Premier League Limited of failing to tame Muhoroni Youth's errant club officials, fans and stewards.

In a terse letter sent to the league organisers and seen by Nation Sport, FKF has singled out Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala as a repeat offender in instigating and being part of stadium bedlam together with fans of the club, and have threatened "severe penalties" against him and his club.

This follows a scuffle involving knives, clubs and other crude weapons witnessed in Muhoroni on Saturday during a Kenyan Premier League match between Muhoroni Youth and visiting Nzoia United.

The federation has now asked KPL to expedite the case against Adagala pending before the league's disciplinary committee (Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee).

"The KPL seems to be unable to take action on the excesses of the leadership, fans and stewards of Muhoroni Youth and therefore the Federation has moved to ban the Muhoroni Stadium with immediate effect from hosting any FKF-sanctioned football matches until such a time that it is satisfied that the Stadium is safe for fans, players and match officials," the letter signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi read in part.

Adagala has however dismissed FKF's ban on their facility.

"We shall play all our home games in Muhoroni. This is just politics. They started with the club licensing issue and now they are back at us with this. We know what they are doing," he said on Sunday.