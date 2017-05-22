Gospel artist and keyboardist Munyaradzi Munodawafa, who rose to stardom at the age of 10 through his song Shandisa Chipo Chako, will next Saturday launch his sixth album titled Mwari Vachitiitira Zvakanaka (Step Yenyasha Volume 1) at Theatre in the Park.

Munodawafa exhibited his mettle through playing the keyboard, singing along to the song Shandisa Chipo Chako from his debut album Mwari Anoona while he was at Capota School for the Blind.

It was after he released the album Farai Munashe in 1999 that the partially blind singer disappeared from the music scene.

After 12 years of musical Siberia, Munodawafa returned with an album titled Zvinouraya and two more in 2012 and 2014.

The song Zodzo, off the album Zvava Zvezodzo was voted number two on Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 in 2012, with the other song Chikwata Chinokunda from his 2014 album with the same title coming second on the Star FM's Gospel Greats last year.

The new album, a 10-track offering, is likely to take the music industry by storm.

"Preparationss are going on very well and all is set for the launch. There's a lot of excitement in the camp and the diversity of genres gives us hope that the album will appeal to everyone," said Munodawafa's manager, Farai Kuchera.

Some of the supporting acts at the launch include St Giles Band, Agatha Murudzwa, Esther Kanengoni, Wisdom Kasheshe and Vadzidzi Vekutanga.

Songs on the album include Vabereki, Mbiri, All Things, Million Blessings, Murangarire, Areka, Chombo, Chitima Chedenga, Hupenyu Hwakakosha and Border Tavhara.

Munodawafa went to the United States in 2000 for studies before returning home in 2005.

His previous albums include Mwari Vanoona (1998), Farai Munashe (1999), Zvinouraya (2010), Zvava Zvezodzo (2012) and Chikwata Chinokunda (2014).