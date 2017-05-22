The Lilongwe Archdiocese Saturday officially launched a fundraising campaign whose proceeds are intended for the construction of a new state-of-the-art Cathedral in the capital city.

With a 4,000 person seating capacity, the new church building would address the challenge of seating space where the current capacity of 500 hardly accommodates the city's growing population according to the chairperson of the fundraising committee, Wilfred Dodoli.

The launch, during which at least K43million against a target of K50million was realised, was preceded by a Eucharistic celebration with His Grace, the Most Rev. Tarsizio Gervazio Ziyaye as the main celebrant.

Delivering his homily, the Archbishop underscored the need for strong faith in self and unity in spirit, among the church brethren, as a prerequisite if the campaign was to succeed.

"We need to first of all build this (new) cathedral in our hearts, and with a strong faith, before we can go about its practical construction," urged Ziyaye further warning that the campaign would not be easy and thus calling on the congregation to persist through negative talk and discouraging encounters during the quest.

In an interview Dodoli expressed optimism that the campaign would be a success and disclosed that groundbreaking for the construction would take place later during the year.

He disclosed that the committee had also raised K20million at a luncheon which was held earlier at the Archbishop's residence.

The launch was also graced by Catholic VIP Government officials such as the Vice President, Saulos Chilima in the company of his wife.

Dodoli has since called on every member in the 38 parishes of the Archdiocese to play an active role in contributing towards the fundraising campaign.