20 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Opens Exam for the Secondary Schools

The Prime Minister of Somalia's Federal government Hassan Ali Khaire has opened on Saturday the national examination of the secondary schools in the parts of the country.

The ministry of education of Somalia announced that 23,000 students in the capital, and the Federal member states sat for their final examination, that is taking place 77 locations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the centralized high schools examination, PM Khaire has wished the students for good luck during the week-long exam and a brighter future.

The exam is also taking place in Jubbaland, Southwest, HirShabelle and other parts of the country, except the Al shabaab-controlled areas and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

