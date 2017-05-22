Somalia: One Dead, Two Wounded in Mogadishu Confrontation

At least one government soldier was reported killed, and two others wounded in an armed confrontation in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

The clash broke out between two tax Police servicemen Mogadishu's Dharkenley district early in the morning, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

So far, the reason behind the deadly clash remains unclear, however, the local Police officers later intervened in the Mogadishu incident.

Somali government is yet to release its own statement concerning the skirmish.