Zimbabwe: Vitesse Boss Fears Losing Nakamba

VITESSE Arnhem's technical director Mo Allach has admitted his club could lose some of its top performers from last season's campaign, including Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba amid growing interest from several clubs in Europe.

Nakamba was voted the Dutch club's second best player in the just-ended season after amassing 35% of the votes from the club's fans - just 3% percent shy of Dutch striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who was voted the club's top player last season.

The pair together with Albanian forward Milot Rashica were instrumental in Vitesse's memorable Dutch Cup win last month - the club's first major trophy in their 125-year existence.

Asked if he was confident Vitesse would be able to hold on to their priced assets during the off-season break, Allach admitted that there was a possibility the trio could be signed by other clubs.

"It is logical that after such a good season there is an interest in our players, which we notice among boys like Milot Rashica, Marvelous Nakamba, and of course Ricky. It depends on several factors," said Allach.

Nakamba was the subject of intense speculation early this year with reports from Netherlands linking him with a move to English Premier League side Everton, as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray, Belgium's Anderlecht and Wolfsburg of Germany.

Vitesse is also planning to hold discussions with English Premier League side to determine the future of Lewis Baker, who was on loan at Vitesse.

Vitesse finished fifth in the league, a distant 31 points behind eventual champions Feyenoord who amassed 82 points from 34 league matches.

However, it was a fruitful season for Warriors star Nakamba, who bagged his first silverware in Europe following Vitesse's victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final.

Nakamba played the entire match in the victory over AZ Alkmaar which secured Vitesse a place in the group stages of the next's Europa League competition.

On their way to lifting the Dutch Cup, Vitesse beat table-toppers Feyenoord 2-0 in the quarter-finals and Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 in the semi-finals.