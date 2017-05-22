Ethiopia: Deep Reform Improving Economic Environment

opinion

Unlike two decades and a half before when Ethiopia had been one of the poor performing economies due to the recurrent internal conflicts and dictatorial leadership, the nation has been registering double digit economic growth in the last ten years. The growth has been flourishing in different sectors since the current state is exercising a democratic developmental system.

In spite of the fact that the country has been registering considerable economic growth through pursuing developmental system, it has faced threats related to lack of good governance, rent-seeking and corruption that are the results of the wrong perception of leadership. In our world, all these and other problems are inevitable when leadership fails to maintain sense of servanthood: responsibly serving others.

The situation became a challenge to the nation and caused the rapidly spread public discontent, grievances, dissatisfaction and complaints. And every member of the society began to express their dissatisfaction in overall public services and other administrative issues. They demanded justice, fair distribution of wealth and appropriate measures against those who violet the rule of law and abuse power to use public and government properties for their interests. In order to establish justice and proper service for the wider public, the government was obliged to undergo deep reform some months ago.

The activities of the deep renewal that are still in process have brought significant changes with positive outcomes like transparency and accountability between the government and the public. In the course of the deep reform, in addition to evaluating the performance and commitment of senior and middle level leaders in different political positions and presenting their cases before the rule of law, the government has continued undertaking certain reforms. Among these, the reform activities that have been carried out in the Oromia State are becoming solutions for the questions the society was raising before the deep reform. As a result, significant adjustments and improvements are becoming very evident in the nation in general and in Oromia State in particular.

One of the main problems the State government identified in the process of deep reform was a problem related to land management. Rent-seeking, good governance and corruption associated with land management became very evident in the State. The State government has been implementing some reforms to curb the situation. It has recently introduced proper way of land administration. Fore instance, thousands of hectares of land have been returned to the 'land's bank' from professing investors so that the genuine ones will have the chance to invest.

Recently, the administrators of some of the towns in the State have presented a nine- months performance of their respective towns. Speaking at the meeting, Head of Urban Development and Housing Bureau with the rank of Deputy Chief Administrator Dr. Abiy Ahmed said, "When we are allocating lands for any potential investment, we have to be careful to consider the benefits of our people; we ought to efficiently manage our resources so that we can reduce problems that we have been struggling with."

The towns administrators also agreed to serve their people effectively through improving young peoples' participation in all walks of life. They were also urged to improve service provision in education, health, infrastructure and the like.

Few months ago on the conference for the investors, the State Chief Administrator Lemma Megersa said that we are so pleased to invite all the genuine investors to use the exciting investment opportunities. "Since the State is highly endowed with tremendous natural resources, we encourage any investor who is ready explore the opportunities. Unfortunately, even though we have several investors who have brought considerable improvement in the livelihood of our society, there are a number of professing investors who fail to invest since they took many hectares of land. Some of them could not use the land even for more than ten years, which is illegal. They ought to return the land to land bank so that capable and genuine ones could use the chance."

In short, the deep reform has maintained considerable peace and stability in the State. The government has been solving problems that caused public grievances. It also continued dealing with the professing investors who complicated the conducive investment environment; above all, it is determined to encourage the genuine and capable investors to invest in Oromia State.