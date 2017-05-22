Sudan: Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces Repulse Armed Groups and Mercenaries

Khartoum — Armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces confronted armed groups of mercenaries who entered simultaneously from Libya and South Sudan to North and East Darfur to undermine peace and stability in Sudan.

Statement issued, Saturday by the Army said the armed forces and the other security forces have been closely monitoring the movements of the armed groups of mercenaries in southern Sudan and the state of Libya, preparing undermine the achievement of peace and stability for the safety of citizen in Sudan, in general, and in the states of Darfur ,in particular.

The statement has indicated that both groups entered, simultaneously, from Libya and South Sudan to the North and East Darfur, and were confronted by the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces and the engagement is still going on.