21 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kalonzo Here to Stay, Say Nasa Bosses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Namunane And Rushdie Oudia

The opposition coalition Nasa allayed fears that its running mate Kalonzo Musyoka will contest the presidency on the Wiper party ticket.

Nasa's presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Wiper secretary-general Hassan Omar Hassan described the fears as unfounded, saying Mr Musyoka is committed to the cause of the coalition.

AGREEMENT NOT BROKEN

Mr Odinga said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has not been receiving names and therefore there was no way it could submit the papers before announcing formal receipt of nomination papers.

"Any speculation on the matter is unfounded. We could not submit documents before they announced date of receipt," the Nasa leader said.

Mr Omar said the fact the Wiper leader has been listed as a presidential candidate on his party's ticket by the IEBC does not affect the agreements that have been struck within Nasa.

"The Nasa coalition instruments makes Wiper's presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka the running mate to its presidential candidate. That is how it is and ought to be," he told the Nation on phone.

CANDIDATES

Eye brows were raised late last week after the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati released names of presidential nominees, which had been submitted to the commission, that showed that Wiper Democratic Movement had submitted Mr Musyoka's name as the presidential candidate.

Mr Chebukati also listed as presidential candidates Jubilee Party's Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM's Raila Odinga and Third Way Alliance's Ekuru Aukot, among others.

Kenya

Study Reveals the Biggest Killers of Teens

Nearly 1.2 million teenagers between ages 13 and 19 die each year around the world -- more than 3,000 a day -- largely… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.