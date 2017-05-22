Kenya: Kalonzo Here to Stay, Say Nasa Bosses

The opposition coalition Nasa allayed fears that its running mate Kalonzo Musyoka will contest the presidency on the Wiper party ticket.

Nasa's presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Wiper secretary-general Hassan Omar Hassan described the fears as unfounded, saying Mr Musyoka is committed to the cause of the coalition.

AGREEMENT NOT BROKEN

Mr Odinga said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has not been receiving names and therefore there was no way it could submit the papers before announcing formal receipt of nomination papers.

"Any speculation on the matter is unfounded. We could not submit documents before they announced date of receipt," the Nasa leader said.

Mr Omar said the fact the Wiper leader has been listed as a presidential candidate on his party's ticket by the IEBC does not affect the agreements that have been struck within Nasa.

"The Nasa coalition instruments makes Wiper's presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka the running mate to its presidential candidate. That is how it is and ought to be," he told the Nation on phone.

CANDIDATES

Eye brows were raised late last week after the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati released names of presidential nominees, which had been submitted to the commission, that showed that Wiper Democratic Movement had submitted Mr Musyoka's name as the presidential candidate.

Mr Chebukati also listed as presidential candidates Jubilee Party's Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM's Raila Odinga and Third Way Alliance's Ekuru Aukot, among others.