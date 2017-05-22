21 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Jimma University Launches E - Learning Postgraduate Programs

By Fasica Berhane

Jimma University commenced its first innovative E -learning platform system for Master Degree Programs in engineering, business and economics, law and governance in collaboration with Lucy Academy Friday.

University Academic Affairs Vice President Prof. Taye Tolemariam said the programs align with the ministry of education 's GTP II mission as it helps making use of an innovative educational technology in order to enhance quality education in the country.

The platform would speed up the nation's efforts in putting place modern education system to ease the teaching and learning process, he added.

Lucy Consulting Engineers CEO Habtamu Melese said despite the challenges in accessing high speed internet services , laboratory and training facilities, the Lucy academy E- learning platform ensures enhancement of quality education through innovative teaching and learning process.

"Since engineering and alike fields needs demonstration and theory the E-learning platform has virtual laboratory and tutorials programs."

"Lucy Academy works with various stakeholders to expand the services to ease teaching and learning process more and especially to benefit and accommodates special needs students," he added.

