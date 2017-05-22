20 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of National Unity Parties Lauds Directives of Sudanese-Egyptian Leadership for Strengthening Joint Roles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Secretary General of Council of National Unity Parties, Aboud Jaber has commended the initiatives and directives of the President of the Republic, Omer Al-Basher and his Egyptian Counterpart, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi concerning maintaining and strengthening the joint roles of the two countries on local, regional and international levels.

Jaber, expected, in a press statement to SUNA that the two countries will overcome the current challenges and move towards the future to realize the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

He does not rule out holding of a summit between Al-Basher and Al-Sisi to deal with the files of common concern to remove the obstacles made by some circles to undermine the relations linking the people of the two countries.

He referred to statements by the Egyptian President on his country's relations with Sudan.

Sudan

Darfur Rebel Leaders, Sudan Officials Meet in Berlin

On Friday, leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.