Khartoum — The Secretary General of Council of National Unity Parties, Aboud Jaber has commended the initiatives and directives of the President of the Republic, Omer Al-Basher and his Egyptian Counterpart, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi concerning maintaining and strengthening the joint roles of the two countries on local, regional and international levels.

Jaber, expected, in a press statement to SUNA that the two countries will overcome the current challenges and move towards the future to realize the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

He does not rule out holding of a summit between Al-Basher and Al-Sisi to deal with the files of common concern to remove the obstacles made by some circles to undermine the relations linking the people of the two countries.

He referred to statements by the Egyptian President on his country's relations with Sudan.