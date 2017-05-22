Riyadh — The State Minister, at the Presidency, Director of the President's Office, General, Taha Al-Hussein arrived in Raiyah, Saturday, to represent President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, in the Arab-Islamic-US Summit.
General, Taha was received, at King Salman Airbase, in Riyadh, State Minister, Member of Council of Ministers, Mohammed Bin Faisal Abu-Sag, the Assistant Commander of King Salman Airbase, General, Pilot, Nasser Al-Gahtani, Saudi Ambassador to Sudan and Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.