Kenya: FKF, Clubs Can Fill Gap Left By Supersport

column

That the South African broadcaster SuperSport left the Kenyan market was tragic news enough. I have lots of professional and personal friends who have been affected by that move.

After a lot of speculation, the firm issued this thunderbolt of a statement: "SuperSport has cancelled it's contract with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) following KPL's breach of the Licence Agreement entered into by the parties. The situation became untenable and it puts SuperSport at risk. Therefore SuperSport has no option but to terminate the contract."

"SuperSport will continue in its commitment to provide the best sports content in Africa via platforms with cutting-edge technology and on multiple devices. Formal notice of cancellation of the contract has been given and all the necessary procedures and steps are being put in place to manage the exit from this league," concluded the statement.

We can argue until the cows come home on why the pay TV broadcaster opted out but the reality is that we are now where we are and the faster we look for an alternative the better. I read somewhere of plans by FKF to start their own production. I welcome the move.

We should see this as a chance especially for the two leading clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to start their own TV productions. I believe there is market for good productions from the two teams. Starting with our neighbours, I believe they can give us the history of the club. Interviews with legends like JJ Masiga, my good friend Mickey Weche (T9) and Josephat Murila would make viewers glued to their screens.

While at it they can also tell us the stories behind some of the clubs legendary supporters like the late Marola. I remember him for rolling on the ground whenever Ingwe scored. His trademark threat to opponents was: "Ingwe huishi msituni na leo wamekuja kurarua Gor Mahia (AFC lives in the wild and today they have come to tear apart Gor Mahia." Not that it happened all the time.

At K'Ogalo we have very colourful history. We can also do interviews with some of the legends starting with Dan Odhiambo who in the words of my senior Roy Gachuhi was the best goalkeeper Kenya ever had. Then we have the support base which is the most passionate in Kenyan football. A story on the late Apingo Nyawawa and the late Majimbo (he later defected from Gor to support Re-union) is something worth recording.

Hopefully those in charge at the two clubs will give this idea a thought as my fellow Gor Mahia fan Daisy Makena says the stories must be told.