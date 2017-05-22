Ethiopia: 'Unlike in the Military Regime, the Private Sector Is Vital to Development Drive Across the Country,' Dr. Engineer Mikyas Abayneh

interview

Today's guest is Dr. Eng. Mikyas Abayneh. He was born in 1941 in Addis Ababa and grew up there. He joined Lycee Guebre Mariam and successfully completed his primary and secondary education there. In due course, he joined the then university college and earned his first degree in Civil Engineering. He contributed in taking the Ethiopian construction industry to a new level of success. He partook in various researches and publications mainly in the area of concrete and cement.

He is member and chairman of the Standard Drafting Committee, member and chairman of the Code Standard Drafting Committee, member and chairman of the Code Standard Revising Team and the rest. He also participated in the design and supervision of various buildings in Addis Ababa such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 82 Apartments, Mapping Institute, Filwoha Public Bath, Addis Ababa City Hall, Zewiditu Building, Finfine Building, Commercial Bank, Apartment Buildings and office buildings.

Likewise, he worked as consultant to Bundesbaudirektion (AA & Berlin) for the structural design and construction supervision of the New German School Building, Addis Ababa, Consultant to the Commission for Higher Education, Addis Ababa for the design and supervision of student dorms, library and store buildings at Arat Kilo, Sidest Kilo and Jimma Campuses. The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Dr. Eng. Mikyas. Excerpts of the interview I conducted with him follow:

Where did you start working then?

After I graduated, I set in motion working as a graduate assistant. I left for Israel, Technio, Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, to do my master's degree. After that, I came back home and taught several courses and then I did my Ph.D. degree in Israel at the same Institute.

What is civil engineering all about?

Civil engineering is a professional engineering regulation that contends with the design, construction and protection of the bodily and physically built surroundings including works like infrastructure, Railway Bridge, channel, barrier and buildings and the rest. Civil engineers design, manufacture, oversees, operate, and maintain construction assignments and organizations in the communal and private sectors as well as roads, buildings, airports, tunnels, dams, bridges, and systems for water supply and sewage treatment.

Were there Ethiopian engineers during the emperor time?

Sadly, there were no educated Ethiopians in the profession. Most of the construction activities across the country were done by Italians. In actual fact, there were also Norwegians taking part in the construction sector of the country. More often Ethiopians were serving as daily labourers. Without any exaggeration, Michael Tewodros was the only Ethiopian at that point. When the revolution came, everything regarding the construction sector went from the frying pan into the fire, in other words, construction across the country kept on dwindling.

Why did the quality go down?

During the revolution, most of the foreigners working in every nook and cranny of the country left the country once and for all. This being the case, Ethiopians were left alone and thus it turned out to be a critical time for the construction industry. In fact, it was difficult to achieve the intended target in the absence of educated manpower in the field of civil engineering. We had the first proper edition of Ethiopian standard buildings in 1985. The standard was near to the ground as Ethiopians were left alone to manage our own business.

Although Berta, National Construction and National Engineers were established during the end period the Emperor, the government of the time did not have an inkling of interest to encourage the private sector considering them as capitalist. Hence, the system was able to close many development opportunities and left the country undeveloped for seventeen solid years.

During the Derg regime, there was a belief that all development related activities had to be done by the government in accordance with socialist ideology communist thinking. Without any exaggeration, there was no development across the country for the reason that the whole thing was left to the government. There was also little development as private investors were not encouraged in the country to contribute their share.

What is your take on today's construction industry?

To the best of my knowledge, I have the courage to say the construction industry is on the right track at this point in time. But when you sometimes go deep down and look at it seriously, there are gaps to be bridged. I accept as true that we have got a lot of home works to do on the subject of housing sector.

For instance, the structural design of the present German School was done by myself while the architectural design was done by a German architect. He requested me to help him in architectural design. Then, all my design calculation was sent to Germany. But they were checked not by the municipality the way we do here. It was given to a Professor who was working in one of the higher learning institutions of their country. He checked the inside out of the design within the shortest time possible. Actually, there were places where he showered me with a pieces of advice to re-do some of the designs. He was the one to approve the structural design. The system in European is done this way. By the way, structural designs help us produce a structure capable of refuse to go along with all applied loads exclusive of breakdown at some stage in its anticipated life.

Who is responsible for checking the structural design here?

We submit our design and the municipality check the work with the intention of discovering the status of the structural design. To the best of my knowledge, as long as the municipality is as busy as a bee with a lot of works, it should be able to establish the European system whereby designers will submit to a body which checks thoroughly the structural design. I have the guts to say, approving the work is a sufficient amount by the municipality. That means checking the structural design would be done by individuals, professionals, firms or universities. After that, the municipality could work with them just the way the Europeans do. That would be a better system than what is being done right now. The intended target would be achieved with no trouble in this way.

How do you see Ethiopian buildings in terms of quality?

At this point in time, we see impressive buildings across the country particularly in the capital. Wherever we go, we see a number of buildings in every part of the country. As far as quality is concerned, there is still a room for improvement. In Ethiopia, we believe that producing engineers would improve the whole thing. But the thing is, producing engineers in the various higher learning Institutes across the country is half of the work. A number of engineers and architects graduate every year with the intention of joining the construction industry apart from strengthening the professional ground of the construction industry. Above and beyond, we should be able to produce a number of technicians, carpenters, skill labourers, foremen, electricians and so forth who are responsible for works on sites.

In fact, you can design buildings both architecturally and structurally to the best of your knowledge. As much as we concentrate on trained people at university level, we should concentrate very much on producing people at middle level because they are the one who are involved in the work itself. You cannot have the best design which could be easily spoiled on the field through lack of proper middle men.

Condo houses are mushrooming in the city. What is your reflection on this?

Condo houses are alleviating housing problems particularly in the capital in view of the fact that thousands of people are turning out to be condominium houses owners. There might be some problems that should be considered seriously.

The government should make infrastructure targeting at developing housing for the reason that population is growing in number every so often. Condominium houses should also be done either privately or by the government. More to the point, people should be encouraged to invest in housing sector. But the government should take the lions share no matter what the cost may be.

As a final point, is there anything you would like to convey?

Nowadays, people are more oriented in the business idea of the profession rather than the profession itself. Some people are missing the intended target. On the contrary, there are also others who work completely for the love of their profession targeting at quality apart from respecting their profession. The standard of ethics required in the profession is not fully attentive. What is more, there is a lot to do to be on the right track as there are people who are not much up to the standard according to professional requirements. I believe we have a lot of homework to do with the purpose of improving this area. At the present time, people are more oriented in the business idea rather than the profession.

As far as I am concerned, the municipality or city administration of Addis Ababa should bring into play the European system when they approve designs. Designs should be checked and approved by an independent body. Besides, the administrative part should be taken by the city administration. I do hope the government would put the European system into practice in the near future. At this point in time, fresh graduates and other professionals show a little concern about ethics. Instead due weight and attention should be given to ethics as it is basic for all professions. The whole lot should be proved by professionals who know the inside out of the profession. Above and beyond, the government should not only concentrate on producing engineers but also on producing well trained middle men as they are the one who influence the quality of the project.