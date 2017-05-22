The British must "join and aid" Zimbabweans as they seek 'true independence' including forcing President Robert Mugabe to allow people in the Diaspora to vote next year, according to activists.

This was part of the demands made by UK-based Zimbabweans who, on Saturday, handed over a petition at number 10 Downing Street imploring the British government to intervene.

Members of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) said every Zimbabwean had a constitutional right to participate in the political processes and cast a vote including those in the diaspora.

They said, as such, Zimbabweans all over the world should participate in the push to force the Zanu PF government to respect people's rights and allow political and economic exiles to vote during the 2018 elections.

According to ZHRO, of primary concern to them are issues of the diaspora vote, restoration of human rights and democracy, dual citizenship, electoral violence and intimidation.

Recently, Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede, said dual citizenship, which is legal under the new constitution, was a "threat" to national security and government was going to move to repeal it.

Opposition parties have said this is meant to block Zimbabweans in the diaspora from voting.

Already, government workers based abroad are allowed to vote while those who are not state employees are denied the same right an anomaly which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission seems not keen to rectify despite earlier pledges to do so.

Zimbabweans are expected to elect a new government next year on a date yet to be announced. The ruling Zanu PF has already endorsed 93 year Mugabe as its presidential candidate while the opposition parties, including the MDC led by former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, are working on a coalition.

The MDC-T recently said it had evidence that Mugabe's government was plotting to rig the 2018 elections.