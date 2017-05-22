Nigeria: Sanusi II Meets Kano Assembly Today

Kano — The embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, will today meet with members of the state House of Assembly to defend himself over alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety.

Two weeks ago, the state assembly had unanimously resolved to probe the royal father, following 8-count charges brought against him by the member representing Nassarawa constituency, Ibrahim Ahmad Gama.

An impeccable source in the state assembly told our correspondent that the Emir has agreed to appear before the lawmakers today to defend himself.

He said that the committee had extended an invitation letter to Emir Sanusi to appear before it to defend himself on the 8-count charges against him, even as he added that the royal father accepted the invitation and will meet with the committee members today.

Confirming this, one of the principal officers of the state assembly who did not want to be named in print told LEADERSHIP that the probe of the Emir may not take place on the floor of the House for undisclosed reasons.

"The royal father and the lawmakers have agreed to meet at an undisclosed location. The place was chosen and accepted by both parties to hold the probe session in camera", the source noted.

Moving his motion for Emir Sanusi's probe two weeks ago, Gama had relied on matter of public importance to insist that in view of the various allegations leveled against him, it was necessary to investigate Sanusi II.

The legislator argued that the Emir allegedly spent monies belonging to the emirate council without appropriation, criticized government's policies and lowered the prestige and estimation of the emirate in the eyes of public.

Gama said, "The Emir, during his speech in Kaduna, alleged that the Kano State governor and his entourage, including me as the Chairman of the House committee on Works wasted one month in China seeking for loan to construct rail.

"The Emir's statement was not true. We spent only four days in China, and our visit was to find out the capability of the company to handle the rail project".

The lawmaker further alleged that Emir Sanusi II delegated his biological daughter to represent the throne at a public event, a decision and directive, which he said contradict the traditions of the Kano emirate council.

Gama said, "There are many responsible emirate council members who can represent him at the programme. This is the first time we are seeing such in the historical traditional home".

Despite that the Kano State government had backed out from probing the Emir Sanusi II, the state House of Assembly insisted on investigating him over alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, which began the probe of the Emir over alleged misappropriation of Emirate Council funds to the tune of over N4billion had said it has suspended the probe.

The chairman of the anti-corruption agency in the state, Muhyi Gado, said the commission was suspending its probe indefinitely on the ground that it could no longer continue as the House was also conducting an investigation on the same matter.

But in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Kano last week, the member representing Nassarawa constituency, Gama, who brought to the floor of the assembly eight allegations against Emir Sanusi II and asked the House to investigate, maintained that "no Jupiter" could stop the assembly from investigating the royal father.

According to him, the law establishing the state Anti Graft and Public Complain Commission made it clear that when the State Assembly, EFCC, ICPC or Police take interest in an investigation, the anti graft agency has to stop its own investigation.

"I want to believe that it was in compliance with this law that the state anti graft agency announce the suspension of its probe of Emir Sanusi II", he said.