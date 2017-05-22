Kenya: We'll Show You Dust, Sonko Duo Tell Peter Kenneth

Nairobi — Senator Mike Sonko has dismissed claims that the entry of Peter Kenneth into the Nairobi gubernatorial race ruins his chances for election.

Sonko, who is the torchbearer for the Jubilee Party in the contest to be the county's next chief executive told Capital FM News on Saturday that Kenneth had a right to run for any elective office, adding that it is the citizens who have the power to choose who they want to lead them.

"That is his democratic and his constitutional right. At the end of the day it is Nairobians who will decide who will be their next governor," Sonko said in an impromptu interview with Capital FM News.

The Nairobi Senator said he will focus on his campaign which will be launched formally when he and his running mate - Polycarp Igathe - unveil their manifesto.

"We're soon unveiling our manifesto and from there we will give details on how we are going to run our campaign," he said after coming out of a city clothing outlet.

Earlier, Igathe faulted Kenneth's defection from the Jubilee Party to contest as an independent candidate terming it as a fraud.

The former Vivo Energy Chief Executive said the ex-Gatanga legislator was engaging in self-deception adding that the days when politicians could thrive on peddling lies were over.

"We have a challenge that there are people who come to an election expecting a guaranteed outcome. In an election you can either win or lose but when you lose and then call yourself and independent you're actually a fraud," Igathe pointed out.

He exuded confidence that his ticket with Sonko will carry the day come August 8 saying theirs is an all-inclusive ticket which will carry everyone along.

"He (Kenneth) is simply speaking to the past. He's on the rear view mirror. The ground has shifted in Nairobi and it has shifted to Sonko-Igathe," said Igathe.

On Friday, Kenneth announced that he will be running for the governor's seat after failing to succeed in his attempt to have the party nullify the election of his rival Sonko.

Kenneth argued that the election that led to his defeat in April was characterized by massive irregularities which he said were as a result of the failure by the party to use its own membership register to identify those eligible to vote during primaries.

The Jubilee Party has however dismissed attacks from nomination losers with the Secretary General Raphael Tuju repeating that the process carried out by the party was free and fair.

The party's appeals tribunal has concluded the hearing of over 500 appeals challenging the results of nominations conducted in April among them an appeal filed by musician Charles Njagua also known as Jaguar who had challenged the decision by the returning officer for Starehe constituency declaring the incumbent Maina Kamanda as the winner.

In its decision, the party's disputes tribunal nullified the election of Kamanda saying there was compelling evidence that results were altered in his favour.