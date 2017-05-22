Nigeria: EU Commits 54m Euros to Primary Healthcare in Bauchi, Adamawa, Kebbi

Bauchi — The European Union has committed 54 million Euros to strengthening and promoting primary healthcare, maternal and child health in Bauchi, Adamawa, and Kebbi states.

This was contained in a statement issued by the press secretary to the Bauchi State governor, Malam Abubakar Al-Sadique.

According to the statement, the European Union head of cooperation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Kurt Conerlist stated this in Bauchi during a courtesy call on Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

Mr. Kurt Conerlist stated that EU plans to expend 54 million Euro to Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi states in the areas of strengthening primary healthcare, maternal and child health and newborn babies.

The European Union Head of cooperation to Nigeria and ECOWAS therefore requested the state government to provide additional health personnel to the primary healthcare centres in the state.

He commended the Bauchi State government for allocating 16 per cent of its budget to the health sector and the governor's foresight in initiating the five points health agenda which have made healthcare more accessible and affordable to the poor and indigent and reduced maternal and newborn deaths in the state.

While reiterating that his administration will continue to accord priority attention to the health sector, which resulted in the introduction of the 5 points health agenda, Governor Mohammed Abubakar requested the EU to support the State government to establish school of nursing and midwifery in each of the three senatorial districts of the State.

Governor Abubakar acknowledged the inadequacy of health workers in the State, saying the State government under his stewardship had established 19 new primary healthcare centres.

He stressed that the uncompleted Bauchi State College of Nursing and Midwifery inherited from the past administration has been completed and has just recently secured accreditation to commence academic training that will increase the number of health workers to the State.

Governor Abubakar therefore pledged to work and collaborate with all development partners including the European Union in the development of critical sectors of the State.