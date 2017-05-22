Many women and children were Friday hospitalised after police in the Matabeleland North Province teargased a meeting organised by the MDC-T Women Assembly to encourage people to register to vote ahead of the 2018 general elections.

This is according MDC-T Vice President, Thokozani Khupe, who was part of the meeting. According to her, dozens others were still unaccounted for after the brutal attack while babies were among the hospitalised.

"We were having a meeting at a homestead in Ward 9, Lupane and some of the women had babies on their backs," said Khupe.

"Initially it was the CIO who came and told us the meeting was illegal. But when I told them this was a private meeting at a private property and there was no need to seek clearance, they went back and sought reinforcement," she added.

Khupe said around 1in the afternoon, when the participants were having lunch, more than 30 police officers in anti-riot gear besieged the homestead.

"They surrounded the whole village as if there were terrorists; and when I approached them to find out who was in charge, they threw teargas at me; I almost died.

"They teargased the whole village and the women ran everywhere as they choked. Some of them were hospitalised together with their little children. Others are still missing and we don't even know where they are," she said.

She said the police arrested one of the MDC-T officials and barricaded the road to Bulawayo in a bid to block and arrest more.

Khupe said the meeting was part of their nationwide campaign where they are going to districts urging women and their children to register to vote.

"We had just held a similar meeting in Hwange. We are taking the campaign to Siganda in Bubi district and we will be in Tsholotsho Sunday," she said.

The former deputy PM said they will not be intimidated into abandoning the campaign, which she said was crucial for the make or break 2018 plebiscite.