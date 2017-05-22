Nigeria: Presidency Explains How Executive Orders Will Be Driven

Abuja — The President Muhammadu Buhari administration would drive the new executive orders signed last week vigorously in its determination to transform the business environment and how government business would be done in the country.

Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media Matters, Laolu Akande disclosed this while responding to media inquiries on the new orders signed last Thursday.

He said as part of measures to drive the reforms intended in the executive orders, the Acting President would hold an interactive session with stakeholders in Abuja on Wednesday.

"He would be discussing the executive orders on the business environment and promoting made in Nigeria products with a cross-section of middle level and senior public and civil servants.

"These are the people who will be directly responsible for the attainment of the objectives of the executive orders, so the Acting President wants an opportunity to talk with them directly and also hear from them in person," he said.

While noting that the interactive forum would be opened for live coverage by a number of TV stations, and live streaming, Akande added that ensuring the effective implementation of the orders was critical for the overall prosperity of the country.

Besides, as part of activities marking the second year of the Buhari administration, Akande said on May 29, a presidential level report card event on the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) of the government would be held at Aso Rock.

"We shall be updating Nigerians on the progress so far attained, how we are addressing some challenges and how government's Social Investment Programmes would be significantly expanded going forward," Akande noted.

The SIPs are the N-Power, which engaged 200,000 unemployed Nigerian graduates for a volunteer job programme and the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) being implemented now in nine states.

Others are the General Economic and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)-a micro credit scheme that has given out 60,000 loans already and the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, where 25 million meals have been served and over one million primary school pupils in seven states are being fed and over 11,000 cooks hired.

On Presidential Investigative Panel, Akande asked for patience, adding that the outcome of the panel would be made public at the appropriate time and that Nigerians would be satisfied insisting that however, that the two suspended government officials remain suspended.