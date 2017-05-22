Angola: Huambo - Pinda Simão Highlights National Education Plan

Huambo — The Education Minister, Pinda Simão, on Friday in the central Huambo province, said that the National Plan for the Education Development (PNDE), dubbed "Educar Angola", is an important planning instrument focused on consolidating the achievements of the Educational system in the country.

Speaking at the closing of the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Education, held in Huambo province on 18-19 May, the minister stressed that the actions of the PNDE, to be implemented in the period 2017/2030, will be focused on the enormous challenge of reaching the Quality in the sector.

The minister explained that the document is aligned with the fourth objective of the United Nations 2030 agenda, under the challenges of promoting sustainable development, as well as the consolidation of the achievements so far at the sector level, which translates, among other things , an exponential growth of students and teachers at all levels and subsystems of education.

He pointed out that the evaluation of the sector's intervention over the years indicated several factors that have been the basis of this situation, where the technical, scientific and behavioral competences of teachers have been a significant reference.

Faced with this paradigm, he continued, it was understood that the quality of education depends on a great extent on the change of attitude and behavior of all those involved in this task, by making decisions that allow the achievement of the intended results.

This scenario, according to the minister, requires a professional qualification of teachers, which really qualifies them for teaching.

He emphasized that in response to many of the issues and concerns related to this challenge, it is pertinent to develop tools to support and reorient teacher education.