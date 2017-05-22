Ethiopia: The Medieval Town Demanding for Alternative Investments

Residents of Lalibela, a historical town and home to the oldest and magnificent UNESCO registered rock-hewen churches, plea for diversification of investment opportunities besides the relatively well-to-do tourism sector.

Famous for its distinctive monolithic rock-cut churches which date back to the 12th and 13th centuries, and being the living testimony to the unique medieval civilization of Ethiopia, tourism remains the mainstay of the town. The town draws large number of tourists from all over the world annually and many make their living from tourism.

Its precious history, splendid landscape and hospitable community make it easier for investors to engage in the hotel and travel business. With growing numbers of hotels and lodges, tourism top in the towns investment list.

While the tourism potential mainly remains untapped, there are signs of progress with ongoing construction of hotels and lodges here and there. One can also observe the town's conscious effort to develop its infrastructure.

For the time being, the town is solely dependent on the tourism sector. However, excessive reliance on the sole sector could sometimes be hard at times of low tourist arrivals. The town is suitable for honey processing as it has substantial amount of honey production. The area is also well known for agriculture and animal husbandry especially the surrounding rural areas.

While calling for consorted efforts to exploit the tourism potential of the town, residents are seeking more engagement of investors in other sectors to widen job opportunities.

Lalibela could not be more conducive for tourism but the town has much to deliver, from honey production to agribusiness, one of the townspeople, Getu Ayele tells The Ethiopian Herald.

Residents make their livelihood predominantly from tourism. "You can find no company operating outside of the tourism sector" Getu adds. "Despite little improvements, the tourism sector is largely traditional. We either have to strengthen the performance of the tourism sector or diversify investment opportunities. Other sectors have to expand and investors need to look for other investment opportunities. To do so, the town administration should provide various incentives and facilities."

Tourism has already proven to be the lifeline of the town though it is mainly the hotels that make most out of it. It needs more attention and effort to improve the benefits tourism brings to the community.

"It is only the historical churches that bring tourists to the town. There must be more recreational and entertainment facilities to extend tourists' stay in the town," says Abera Endaweke another resident.

Lalibela has become major tourist destination since 1994. The town is by far more conducive to do business in the tourism sector than others. That's why most investors are investing in the hotel, tour and travel services. "It is up to the government to design various mechanisms and encourage investors to take part in other areas," says Habte Yitbarek owner of Herbe Hotel in Lalibela.

Addisalem Birhanu, who has been working as tour guide says that while giving attention to other investment alternatives, the administration needs to create enabling environment for businessmen wishing to join the tourism industry.

Tourism could still face difficulties because of various factors and promoting domestic tourism is the best option, stresses Addisalem. The flow of tourists is mainly seasonal, and the town has to make sure that other sectors are growing. It is beginning to see infrastructural developments but given its historical and cultural assets, they are far from enough. Besides, the administration also needs to think out of the box to diversify its sources of income beyond tourism. The town deserves other investment opportunities to create jobs for its young population.

Pertinent to this fact, Lalibela town Mayor Melekamu Mamo tells The Ethiopian Herald that the administration has designed a number of projects to promote eco-tourism by involving the community. "Lalibela is the right place for service sector investment. Besides, we are encouraging investors to engage in non-tourism sectors that we have already provided land for textile and smoked meat manufacturing companies. These projects are already in the pipeline," says the Mayor.

100,000 hectare of land is prepared for investors seeking to invest on different sectors. The administration is also trying to integrate more residents in tourism and related sectors. Investors also need to invest in other business, especially the service sector.

If Lalibela promotes as it should be, its status as holy site and destination for religious tourism from home and abroad and continues to sustain ongoing infrastructural facilities, it would not only be a source of fortune for investors but also for its residents and the national economy.