Ethiopia: Summit Focuses On Encouraging Local Innovators

The 2nd annual East Africa Cement, Concrete and Energy Summit underlined the need for widening and installing locally innovated construction technologies.

Opening the summit Friday, Minister of Construction Eng. Ayisha Mohammed emphasized that the summit would enhance local technologies and mitigate the construction industry challenges.

Currently, the construction sector shares over 8 percent GDP of the national economy, she added.

"This summit is helpful to publicize improved and new construction sector technologies."

Transitioning locally formed innovations and researches as well as adopting best overseas experiences and technologies is fundamental to promote the sector, she said.

According to her, coordinated works among universities, industries, government bodies and sector practitioners is needed to build a productive construction industry.

For his part, Ethiopian Construction Project Management Institute Acting Director Dr. Argaw Asha said that lack of well trained operators is the main challenges to the construction sector.

Thus, the institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding with five universities; Addis Ababa, Hawassa, Jimma, Mekelle and Defence to work in promoting researches and innovations, he added.

This type of summit will pave ways for success through overcoming challenges of the sector and consolidating public-private partnership, he said.

He further said to ensure quality in the sector, due attention needs be given to registration and certification of sector practitioners as well as the conduct of cement products compliance assessment.

According to him, working in proximity and coordination with universities and local construction companies would be helpful to maintain healthy construction development.