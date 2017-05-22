Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Chair Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Firebrand war veterans' chair, Chris Mutsvangwa has cast President Robert Mugabe as a mentally unstable leader who was relying on the military to remain in power.

He was addressing a panel discussion at the Harare Press Club on Friday evening.

"The best times of Zimbabwe in the 1980s were when we had a very alert President who was in charge of running this country and he made some of the most astute decisions which any country could ever make because he was of alert mind," Mutsvangwa said of the 93 year-old leader.

The audience was mostly comprised of some vocal civil society activists and opposition followers.

In his address, the former war veterans' minister reserved superfluous praise for the country's military adding that it was through the armed forces that Zimbabwe has not degenerated into civil unrest as a result of its myriad problems.

But in so doing, he chose to pay little regard to the little strands of dignity that still remain of President Mugabe whom he said was still in his position because of the military.

"There is nowhere a person who is 93 years old rules in comfort. Even when you know that at 93, you eventually begin to mentally lapse; and when you are still in power, you have got to respect the state apparatus," Mutsvangwa said while tracing back the Zimbabwe National Army to its formative stages at independence, off the Zanla and Zipra and Rhodesian forces.

"The order which makes it possible about this country and I told you, it comes from the Zanla, Zipra tradition."

Mutsvangwa said the army drew its rich traditions from the organisational prowess nurtured during the country's liberation struggle.

He further boasted that Zimbabwe's military comprised of educated people who once matched the Rhodesian forces both on the battlefield and intellectually.

The outspoken former Norton legislator also said Zimbabweans should be thankful the country has never degenerated into the anarchy that has been witnessed in Somalia because of the army.

"Those guys there are war veterans, the best army in Africa and probably the most educated army in the world per capita. There are more degrees at KG6 (army HQ) than in the CBD per square metre," Mutsvangwa said, adding that most of the military top brass was forced to abandon school during the war and returned after independence to attain their degrees.

"There is so much knowledge there (army). That's why that army is so respected," he said.

He added: "I told Morgan (Tsvangirai, MDC-T leader) while forming the MDC, I had the courage to see in 1999 when he was bragging that 'we are now there' and I told him 'you are nowhere yet until you come to terms with the State' because if you want to challenge the State it means you have to have the courage to die to challenge it, the State survives on its own, it's an organism; if you don't know, then you don't know your political science.

"Trump is having headaches with the State in America."

Mutsvangwa insisted Zimbabwe's relatively high literacy rate should not just be credited to the President only but should also be cognisant of the organisational capacity of soldiers who mobilised Zimbabwean parents to build schools soon after independence.

He was, however, not allowed to escape with murder after activists who formed the audience challenged the former Zimbabwean ambassador to China for his blind admiration of a loathed institution that has reduced the country to a military State while trampling on ordinary people's freedoms.

"The Zimbabwe army is not the elected government of Zimbabwe," Mutsvangwa said in response.

"They are a professional army at KG6. What I am saying is that they are there to maintain order in the country which makes it possible for people to vote, stupidly or cleverly but it's not the prerogative of the soldier to say vote this way, he just maintains order in the country and those guys are second to none in Africa."

Mutsvangwa and his vocal group of war veterans belong to a VP Mnangagwa's faction which reporteldy enjoys support from the military which has been accused by President Mugabe of dabbling in his party's factional politics.