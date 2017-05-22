21 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice - Measures Will Be Adopted to Support Rule of Law

Kassala — The Chief Justice, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, has pledged to support the sovereignty and the rule of law.

Addressing a mass rally, which included leaders of the executive, legislative, judicial and native administration leaderships in Kassala State Sunday, the Chief Justice announced that several measures will be adopted to boost the role of the Judiciary and the Court Police for ensuring the rule of law in Kassala State.

The Chief Justice announced that he is visiting Kassala State to be informed on progress of the judicial work, lay down the foundation stone for Kassala Court and to inaugurate the court of Wadal-Hillaio Locality.

The gathering was attended by the acting Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Magzoub Abu-Musa Magzoub, and the speaker of the state's Legislative Council.

