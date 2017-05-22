Zambia: Pres. Lungu Salutes Victorious Zambia Under-20

President Edgar Lungu has saluted Zambia's Under-20 soccer team for picking an important win in their Group C opener at the FIFA World Cup in Jeju.

Two second half goals by Edward Chilufya and Fashion Sakala buried the Portuguese who rallied with a late equaliser.

Zambia top Group C much to the delight of the Head of State.

"The continued victory of this team demonstrates the reality of unlimited possibility that always beckons us," he said in a statement issued by press aide Amos Chanda.

"The extraordinary unity of purpose among these young people creates the winning team spirit that continues to propel them from one victory to another."

LUSAKA, (SUNDAY, 21ST MAY, 2017)

The President is hopeful and confident that the team will definitely bring greater glory to mother Zambia.

The President has hailed Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga and his executive for their able leadership and commitment to take football to another level.

President Lungu has pledged full support to the team and FAZ during and after the tournament so that the nation builds this team into a formidable future national team.

