19 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Apologizes From Taking Part in the American-Muslim Summit, for Special Reasons

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Friday declined an invitation to take part in the American Muslim summit meeting which is set to take place in the Saudi capital of Ryath, for special reasons.

President Bashir apologized to his brother, the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz who extended the invitation to attend the summit meeting.

The president has delegated the director of his office, State minister, Gen. Taha Al Hussein to represent him in the summit and to participate in all the activities of the summit.

The President expressed his hope that the leaders taking part in the summit would crown their activities with success in a way that would serve humanity interests and achieve the objectives for which the summit was being held, achieving peace and security in the world and setting new foundation for countering terrorism and extremism, spreading the common value of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation.

The Sudan News Agency SUNA points out that Field Marshal Omar Bashir had received message from his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, sent by a special royal envoy, inviting president Bashir to take part in the American Muslim summit meeting set to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

