21 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Suitcase Baby' Survives Suffocation At Walvis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

A NEWBORN baby girl was found in a suitcase hidden in a patch of reeds at Walvis Bay's Narraville suburb on Friday morning.

The baby was taken to hospital, where the police said her condition was good.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said a member of the public heard the baby crying in the reeds next to the railway line near Neptune Street.

"It seems the baby, light in complexion, was dumped there early in the morning by an unknown suspect. The baby was taken to the Walvis Bay state hospital for medical examination, and is in a good condition," he explained.

Iikuyu said the police are looking for the mother, who could face a charge of child abandonment and neglect.

The police are thus requesting for the public's assistance in tracing the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the gender-based violence protection sub-division on 064-219 000, or the nearest police station.

Erongo police unit commander for community affairs, warrant officer Ileni Shapumba told The Namibian that mothers who have problems with their newborn children must seek urgent help.

"There is no need to dump a baby. That is not what a mother does. We understand that there are tough situations, but we cannot solve a problem with a problem. Dumping a baby is a crime," he stressed.

"The mother should find someone they trust, and who can help them. At least the baby can be taken care of, and the mother helped."

Namibia

Lack of Match Fitness a Concern - Mannetti

The Brave Warriors' lack of match fitness is a concern to national coach Ricardo Mannetti, as they prepare for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.