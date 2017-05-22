A NEWBORN baby girl was found in a suitcase hidden in a patch of reeds at Walvis Bay's Narraville suburb on Friday morning.

The baby was taken to hospital, where the police said her condition was good.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said a member of the public heard the baby crying in the reeds next to the railway line near Neptune Street.

"It seems the baby, light in complexion, was dumped there early in the morning by an unknown suspect. The baby was taken to the Walvis Bay state hospital for medical examination, and is in a good condition," he explained.

Iikuyu said the police are looking for the mother, who could face a charge of child abandonment and neglect.

The police are thus requesting for the public's assistance in tracing the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the gender-based violence protection sub-division on 064-219 000, or the nearest police station.

Erongo police unit commander for community affairs, warrant officer Ileni Shapumba told The Namibian that mothers who have problems with their newborn children must seek urgent help.

"There is no need to dump a baby. That is not what a mother does. We understand that there are tough situations, but we cannot solve a problem with a problem. Dumping a baby is a crime," he stressed.

"The mother should find someone they trust, and who can help them. At least the baby can be taken care of, and the mother helped."