The fear over who would be the next target of mysterious killers, the intensity of police operation in the hunt for those responsible for the serial killings of police officers and local government leaders in Rufiji and Kilwa districts has paralysed social as well as economic activities in these areas.

This state of security uncertainty has paralysed the local government and economic activities, bringing to a standstill health services, education, trade and transport services within the Coastal Region districts.

Many businesses are closed and people are not attending to their farms for fear of the killers on the one hand and on the other, the aggressive nature of the police patrols in which officers apply the "no mercy" approach whenever they are dealing with anyone they consider a suspect.

When the killings came to the limelight in January 2015, heavy police presence and patrols didn't prevent residents from doing their routine activities to earn a living.

However, the situation became tense after three assailants ambushed a police vehicle and shot dead eight officers who were returning to their camp from routine patrol on April 14 this year.

The killings of the officers caused the Police Force to turn vicious in their hunt for the killers--so much that on several occasions, innocent civilians ended up being severely beaten, with a few sustaining permanent disability.

The ban on motorcycle taxis (bodaboda) between 6pm and 12am has disrupted the most widely used and affordable means of transport in the areas.

And death threats the killers have been issuing against public officials have caused civil servants to abandon their workplaces.

In some schools, teachers are not attending classes, leaving students to fend for themselves while in some health centres, nurses are not reporting to work.

Local govt opperations stop

One of the most affected areas is the operations of local governments in the three districts whose leaders at hamlet, ward and village level are the main targets of the unknown killers.

Many have abandoned their families and offices and gone into hiding.

For instance, the chairman of Jaribu Mpakani Village in Kibiti District, Mr Ramadhani Msanga, has since February this year gone into hiding after his house was torched by four armed men.

A sister to the chairman, Ms Shella Msanga, says at one time in the past, her brother received both written and verbal death threats but on February 4, they eventually came to his home around 7am armed with guns and when they missed him they ordered tenants out of the house, which they then torched.

Mjawa Ward chairman Ramadhani Chepa said the executive officers of all seven villages in the ward have gone into hiding and caused a total collapse of government businesses in the areas.

"Local government activities here have stopped because all village officials are not there. All services that people expect from local government offices are not being offered because even meetings are not being held," said Mr Chepa.

According to Mr Chepa, the local government office at the village has for the past three months remained closed for fear of the killers.

The situation is even worse in Rufiji District where most of the local government leaders have vanished from their homes and offices.

Ward Executive Officer (WEO) for Umwe, Adam Mkumbaamani, is among those government leaders who have abandoned their offices.

Speaking to The Citizen at his hiding place, Mr Mkumbaamani said he has twice received death threats.

"The first threat was in April 2 when two people came between 11am and 1pm. They found my wife who told them I wasn't around. My question is: if they were good people, why didn't they come to my office?" he asked.

"They again came a week later while we were asleep, they knocked the door so hard, they nearly broke it! I knew they were trailing me because I parked my car at a place different from where I slept but still pursued me to my house. I reported the matter to the police," said Mr Mkumbaamani. Executive Director of Rufiji District Council Rashid Salum admitted the existence of a state of fear.

"You know this is a very delicate issue but we as the government cannot say we have been defeated. Public servant and wananchi generally live in fear of their lives. To a certain extent, this has affected performance in some areas as people fear of carrying out their duties, business people are full of fear, but they are trying to cope.

He said the government has assured them of their security and deployed more officers to government offices.

"You can just see for yourself the surveillance around my office. Which is to say, activities have not stopped but we have taken all the necessary precautions.

Health services affected

one of the areas that have been seriously affected by the situation is delivery of health services, particularly after a nurse at Jaribu Village dispensary, Ms Tunu Ugama, was allegedly beaten by the police and ended up with a broken hand.

An officer at the health department in Kibiti District Frank Omollo said Ms Ugama suffered a broken arm, allegedly after being beaten by some policemen.

Another health officer said it is becoming more difficult for them to attend to patients in health centres during the night for fear of being attacked.

The Citizen has learnt that a medical officer-in-charge at Mjawa Ward, Abdallah Mbonde has written to ask for transfer after he received a death threat.

Before situation deteriorated to what it its now, the medical officer lived near the dispensary and services at the facility were available 24/7 but the doctor has left to live far from the village, making it difficult to serve patients on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

Mr Mbonde was not ready to comment on the threats, saying everything about the issue has been reported to the Kibiti District Council and the Council Secretary of the Health Department.

Mjawa Councillor Ramadhani Chepa said they are currently protected by a special police unit that has camped at Bungu Village.

Education coordination officers at Mjawa Ward Sylvester Mbata admitted the existence of high level of insecurity for public servants due to frequent death threats.

"Before the killing of the eight police officers, the situation was not that tense and teachers and pupils continued to go to class, but after the incident and the torching of a church outstation, fear and uncertainty has intensified among public servants

Economy disrupted

the heightened tension in the three districts has also been blamed on a police order to restrict movement beyond 6pm.

The curfew has badly affected families of people who earned money from businesses they do in the evening.

Ms Amina Salum who used to be a food vendor Ikwiriri town said before the curfew he used to cook 3kg of rice but currently, she sells nothing.

"Our business used to start at around 6pm when the number of customers would go up; nowadays, there's no business at all. I used to sell up to 3kg of cooked rice because there would be so many trucks from Dangote Cement Factory who would stop here for the drivers to take food.

"I have a family of five children studying in primary and secondary school, who solely depend on that business, so we are really starved," she says.

Mr Hassan Mwela who is a bodaboda driver at the same town says currently, the business is no longer paying after the police banned motorcycles beyond 6pm," said Mr Mwela.

Previously we were free to do our business anytime but some do it only in the night but nowadays, at 6pm we are all forced to go home and park our machines. If you have a long trip, you would better leave early.

Mr Juma Msati of Mpalage Village says many people have literally failed to continue farming because they fear to be killed.

"We mostly engage in small scale farming of sesame and maize but how do you go to your farm with all these death threats? "... because we hear the killers do their rehearsals in the forests, nobody dares to passing through such areas lest they bump into them." he says.

Education

Chairman of Teachers Union in Kibiti District Hamza Malwile said Jaribu and Uponda primary schools in Mjawa Ward have been seriously affected because pupils and their parents have left.

He added that when schools opened after a short break, only 46 out of 2,487 students of Jaribu Primary School reported.

Uponda Primary School also experienced a similar problem where only 150 out of 1,000 students reported at the school during the opening day.

He said due fear and sometimes harassment ordinary people and public servants experience from the police, many headteachers have abandoned their schools.

Mr Malwile called on the government to address the challenges by sitting with the residents and design the best approach to end fear and uncertainty among wananchi.

Education coordinator at Mjawa Ward Sylvester Mbata admits existence of a tense security situation and nervousness among public servants due to threats from killers.

"The situation wasn't that tense for teachers and students even after the killing of eight officers, but a message that the killers left behind after a failed attempt to torch an outstation of the Catholic church has created more fear and tension to public servants," says Mr Mbata.

Public servants are particularly worried by the chilling message the killers left at the church outstation. It reads:

"We caution you; you killed two of our relatives on Saturday and we today begin the work from the village, ward and district level. Teachers, doctors, nurses and village and ward executives and all institutions." School attendance has sharply dropped because teachers have gone into hiding over what they see as lack of guarantee of safety, says Mr Mbata.