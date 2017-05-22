Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Senatorial Seat - Ex-Chief Judge Carpets Saraki

A former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, has dismissed as ridiculous, untenable and contemptuous the refusal by Senate President Bukola Saraki to swear in Bassey Etim as senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly as ordered by a competent court of jurisdiction.

The judge said the senate president is not at liberty to seek advice on a positive order of the court.

Reacting to the position of Senate President, Justice Ilori said it was unbelievable that the senate president would say that he needed legal advice before he could obey a positive judgment of a court.

He said he would not believe that Dr Bukola Saraki actually put up such defence for refusing to swear in Bassey Etim.

He added that it would be scandalous and most embarrassing if indeed that was Dr Bukola Saraki's position.

A Federal high court sitting in Uyo had booted out Mr Bassey Albert Akpan from the National Assembly, relying on the point that Mr Akpan was not the valid and bonafide candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which won the 2015 general election for the Akwa Ibom North East senatorial seat.

Besides, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the certificate of return earlier issued to Akpan and issue a fresh one to the newly declared senator-elect, Mr Bassey Etim, to enable him proceed to the senate for his swearing-in.

INEC had since complied with the court order as it issued the certificate of return to Bassey Etim. But the Senate President had not inaugurated Bassey Etim to begin to perform the functions of his office.