Tanzania: Simba SC Seek Fed Cup Glory After League Agonyby

Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja reckons the agony of Premier League heartbreak will help fire them to Azam Sports Federation Cup glory as they crave to return to international football next year.

Simba's hopes of ending a four-year drought went up in after they were piped to the title by arch-rivals Young Africans.

Simba watched helplessly as holders Young Africans wrapped their 27th league title on goal difference after both finished with 68 points, making it one of the closest title race ever in recent memories.

Yanga were confirmed the top flight league champions for the third consecutive season despite losing 1-0 defeat at Mbao FC on the final courtesy of their superior goal difference ratio against Simba, who managed a 2-1 win over Mbeya City on the closing day.

Simba 's realistic chance for a silverware this season and a ticket to African Club competitions remains at the Federation Cup where they face league debutants Mbao FC in the final next Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win against Mwadui, Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja, challenged his players to put their Premier League disappointment behind them by winning the Federation Cup.

"The Premier League is over. For now it important to keep our concentration about the upcoming Federation Cup final against Mbao," the Ugandan trainer said. Simba led the Mainland Premier League race for prolonged periods in the just ended campaign, opening an 8-point lead at one time, but could not wrestle the title from holders Yanga.

"It's disappointing for us we could not win the league title but we have another chance in the Federation Cup, we need to focus on it and make sure we win," Mayanja added.

Simba will go into the final, due at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, as favourites, however, Joseph Omog's right-hand man, Mayanja, is under no illusions about the scale of the task that lies ahead.

The former Ugandan international recognizes that Mbao are on a fine form and riding high in confidence having twice defeated Premier League champions, Young Africans.

"FA Cup matches are always tough and this will be no different. They are a good team and will be buoyed by this win (against Yanga), but we'll be ready for it," said Mayanja.

Mbao reached their historic Federation Cup final after seeing off holders Young Africans 1-0 in the final match staged at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza last month.

They replicated that feat against the Premier League champions on Saturday as they survived a drop in the last day of the campaign. The winner of the Federation Cup, reinstated last season, will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.